Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,930; silver valued at Rs 69,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 51,930 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, while in Chennai, the same quantity is priced at Rs 52,570.

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 16 March, fell Rs 540 from yesterday’s selling price to settle at Rs 51,930. The price of one kilo of silver slid Rs 1,100 to Rs 67,900 today.

The price of gold in India changes every day due to factors like excise duties, state taxes and making charges. Here is the current price of gold in some major Indian cities today:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,600. In Chennai, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 48,190, according to the Good Returns website.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,600. The value of 24-carat purity in the three southern cities stands at Rs 51,930 for 10 grams. Furthermore, in Kerala, 22-carat of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 47,600. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 51,930 in the state.

In Nashik and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 47,680, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,010.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold currently stands at Rs 47,750. The same amount of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,080 in both the northern cities today.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,650 in Ahmedabad and Rs 47,750 in Jaipur. The price of the same quantity of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,980 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,080 in Jaipur.

If we look at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the latest figures indicate that the value of gold futures fell 0.42 percent to Rs 51,346.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 May this year, also declined 0.74 percent to Rs 67,821.00