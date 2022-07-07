Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,930; silver at Rs 56,900 per kilo

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,650 and Rs 47,750 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at a price of Rs 51,980 in Patna and Rs 52,080 in Jaipur

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 7 July stands at Rs 51,930, following a decline of Rs 540 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,470. One kilo of silver is valued at Rs 56,900, after witnessing a fall of Rs 2000 from yesterday's procuring value of Rs 56,900.

The rate of gold is impacted daily due to a number of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across India on Thursday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi is being traded at Rs 47,600. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the much-desired metal is available at Rs 47,400.

However, the 24-carat gold rates for 10 grams of the metal in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are at Rs 51,930. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold in Chennai for Rs 51,710.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,650 and Rs 47,400 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,980 in Pune and Rs 51,710 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being marketed at Rs 47,600 and in Bengaluru, Mangalore, Mysore, and in Bhubaneswar, the same amount is available at Rs 47,630. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala and Hyderabad is vended at Rs 51,930. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, Mysore, and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 51,960.

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,650 and Rs 47,750 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at a price of Rs 51,980 in Patna and Rs 52,080 in Jaipur.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,650, and Rs 47,750 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 51,980 in Nashik and Rs 52,080 in Chandigarh.

As per the updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list, gold futures - which are set to mature on 5 August this year - declined by 1.56 percent to Rs 50,500.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 September, also fell by 0.20 percent to settle at Rs 56,750.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.