Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,710; silver at Rs 62,700 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures declined 1.21 per cent to Rs 51,128.00 and silver futures witnessed a drop of 1.37 per cent and settled at Rs 63,235.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 2 May, touched Rs 51,710, after a staggering drop of Rs 1,080 from yesterday’s procuring price. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,700, witnessing a fall of Rs 800 from yesterday's value.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Monday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,400, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,550 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 51,710 in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 52,970.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,550 and Rs 48,550 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,860 in Lucknow and Rs 52,970 in Madurai.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,400. Similarly, in Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Vijayawada, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,400. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,710 in all the above areas.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,460 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,790 in Nagpur and Rs 51,770 in Surat.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,550, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,860 in Jaipur and Chandigarh.

As per the updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year declined 1.21 per cent to Rs 51,128.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, witnessed a drop of 1.37 per cent and settled at Rs 63,235.00.

