Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,670; silver at Rs 67,600 per kilo

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,350.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 24 March stands at Rs 51,670 after a decrease of Rs 430 from yesterday’s selling value of Rs 52,100. One kilo of silver also saw a drop of Rs 1,300 from yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 68,900 and is being sold at Rs 67,600.

The rate of the precious yellow metal varies every day due to significant factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here are the updated gold rates from some cities across the country:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 47,350. In Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 47,810.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 51,670. However, in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,160.

Coming to regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 47,350. Similarly, in Visakhapatnam, Mysore and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,350. However, 10 grams of 24-carat of the valuable yellow metal is valued at Rs 51,670 in the above cities.

In Pune, Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,420, Rs 47,400 and Rs 47,500, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,740 in Pune, Rs 51,720 in Vadodara and Rs 51,820 Jaipur.

Furthermore, in Lucknow, Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,500, Rs 47,810, Rs 47,420, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is estimated at Rs 51,820 in Lucknow, Rs 52,160 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,740 in Patna.

Fresh data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) revealed that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, increased by 0.78 percent to Rs 51,780.00. Silver futures also witnessed a rise by 0.88 percent and currently stands at Rs 68,288.00.