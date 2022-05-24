Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,430; silver at Rs 62,100 per kilo

The price of gold alters every day owing to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Gold rates from different cities across the country on Tuesday are:

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 24 May is Rs 51,430 after an increase of Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,330. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 62,100 following a rise of Rs 700 from yesterday’s acquiring price of Rs 61,400.

The price of gold alters every day owing to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Tuesday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,150 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 48,370 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being acquired in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 51,430. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,760 in Chennai.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,250 and Rs 47,200, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,480 in Patna and Rs 51,500 in Surat.

In regions including Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,150. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being acquired at Rs 47,150. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is rated at Rs 51,430.

In Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,250 and Rs 48,370, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,480 in Vadodara and Rs 52,760 in Coimbatore.

In Chandigarh and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,250. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,580 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,480 in Nashik.

As per the updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.20 percent to Rs 50,931.00. While Silver futures observed a fall of 0.07 percent and settled at Rs 61,365.00.

