Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,380; silver at Rs 58,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,380 today, 28 October in India after a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at a price of Rs 58,300, with no change from yesterday’s selling price. The rate of the yellow metal changes daily, owing to factors including state taxes, excise duty, and making charges.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 47,100. The same amount of the prized metal is being acquired at Rs 47,250 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being retailed at Rs 47,450.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the attractive metal in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 51,380. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,760 in Chennai. In the national capital, it is being procured at Rs 51,530.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,150 and Rs 47,250, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,430 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,530 in Jaipur.

In Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,100. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Surat, the valuable metal is being vended at Rs 47,150. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, has a value of Rs 51,380. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Surat. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,430.

In Nagpur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,130 and Rs 47,450, respectively. In Nagpur, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,310, and in Coimbatore, it is being sold at Rs 51,760.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a value of Rs 47,130 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,310 in both of the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – rose by 0.03 per cent to Rs 50,751.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, observed a growth of 0.25 per cent to Rs 58,426.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.