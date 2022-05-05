Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,280; silver at Rs 62,700 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is being bought and sold at Rs 47,000

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 5 May in India is Rs 51,280, after a fall of Rs 230 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,510. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,700, following a rise of Rs 400 on yesterday’s selling price of Rs 62,300.

Due to significant factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges, the rate of gold fluctuates every day. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Thursday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is being bought and sold at Rs 47,000. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable metal is being traded at Rs 48,100.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is being sold at Rs 51,280. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained in Chennai at Rs 52,320.

In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,100 and Rs 47,060 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,380 in Vadodara and Rs 51,340 in Ahmedabad.

In Mysore, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,000. Likewise, in regions like Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,000. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,280 in all the above areas.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,150 and Rs 48,100 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,430 in Lucknow and Rs 52,320 in Coimbatore.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,150, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 51,430 in Jaipur and Chandigarh.

A revised list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) revealed that gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year fell by 0.48 percent to Rs 50,562.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a decline of 1.54 percent and settled at Rs 62,080.00.