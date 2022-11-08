Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,160; silver at Rs 60,400 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 51,160 today, 8 November with a fall of Rs 120 from yesterday’s selling value of Rs 51,280. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 60,400 after a drop of Rs 100. The rate of the yellow metal changes on a regular basis due to significant factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being obtained at Rs 46,900. The same amount of the valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,050 in New Delhi and Rs 47,750 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 51,160. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,100 in Chennai and Rs 51,330 in New Delhi.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,930 and Rs 47,050 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,190 in Vadodara and Rs 51,330 in Jaipur.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,900. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Ahmedabad, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,950. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bhubaneswar is priced at Rs 51,160. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Ahmedabad, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,210.

In Surat and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,900 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,210 in Surat, while in Vijayawada, it is being sold at Rs 51,160.

In Pune and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,930 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,190 in both cities.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, jumped 0.12 per cent to Rs 50,925.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, observed a rise of 0.52 per cent to Rs 60,855.00.

