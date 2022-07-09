Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,110; silver at Rs 57,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures increased by 0.37 per cent to Rs 50,180.00 and silver futures rose by 0.37 per cent and settled at Rs 57,148.00

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 9 July in India stands at Rs 51,110, with no change in yesterday’s selling price. One kilo of silver is available at Rs 57,000, which is the same as yesterday's procuring value.

The rate of gold is impacted on a daily basis due to a number of factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty and. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Saturday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are being sold at Rs 46,850. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the much desired metal is being vended at Rs 46,760.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,110. The same amount of 24-carat purity is bought and sold in Chennai for Rs 51,010.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,870 and Rs 46,760 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available at Rs 51,140 in Pune and Rs 51,010 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,850 and in Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount is available at Rs 46,880 while in Bhubaneswar, the price of the same amount stands at Rs 46,850.

On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar is valued at Rs 51,110 while in Mangalore, Bengaluru and Mysore, the market value of the same quantity of the yellow metal stands at 51,150.

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,870 and Rs 47,000 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is procured at Rs 51,140 in Patna and Rs 51,260 in Jaipur.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at a price of Rs 46,870 and Rs 47,000, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,140 in Nashik and Rs 51,260 Chandigarh.

As per the updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) list, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year increased by 0.37 per cent to Rs 50,180.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 September, also rose by 0.37 per cent and settled at Rs 57,148.00.

