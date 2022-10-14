In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,010 today, 14 October following a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 57,170 after a decline of Rs 130 on yesterday’s rate. Owing to factors such as state taxes, making charges and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal changes daily. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 46,760. The same amount of the precious metal in Chennai costs Rs 47,610 while in New Delhi, it is obtained at Rs 46,910.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 51,010. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded in New Delhi for Rs 51,160 and in Chennai, it is priced at Rs 51,940.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,810 and Rs 46,910, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,060 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,160 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 46,760. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Surat, the same amount can be purchased at Rs 46,810. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Kerala costs Rs 51,010. In Mangalore, Mysore, and Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,060.

In Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,610 and Rs 46,770, respectively. In Patna, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,020 while in Madurai, it is being procured at Rs 51,940.

In Chandigarh and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,910 and Rs 46,770, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,160 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,020 in Nashik.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 December 2022, fell by 0.10 percent to Rs 50,834.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, increased by 0.29 percent to settle at Rs 57,303.00.

