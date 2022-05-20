Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,520; silver at Rs 61,700 per kilogram

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes daily due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Find out the gold rate in your city this Friday

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 20 May, stands at Rs 50,520, after an increase of Rs 10. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,700, following a staggering fall of Rs 3,300 from yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 65,000.

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes daily due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday, 20 May:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,310, in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being retailed in Chennai at Rs 47,560.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 50,520 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,880 in Chennai.

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,370 and Rs 46,460 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,580 in Vadodara and Rs 50,660 in Lucknow.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,310. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being procured at Rs 46,310. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,520 in all the above areas.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,460 and Rs 47,560 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,660 in Jaipur and Rs 51,880 in Madurai.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,370 and Rs 46,390. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 50,590 in Nagpur and Rs 50,600 in Surat.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.69 percent to Rs 50,580.00. Silver futures, on the other hand, surged 1.42 percent to reach Rs 61,639.00.

