Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,390; silver at Rs 56,100 per kilogram

According to the MCX data, gold futures decreased 0.16 per cent to Rs 50,280.00 and silver futures settled 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 55,572.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 19 July, stands at Rs 50,390, with no change from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 56,100, witnessing a rise of Rs 100.

The rate of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold prices from a few different cities on Tuesday, 19 July:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,190, according to the Good Returns website. The same amount of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 46,880 in Chennai.

As far as the 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of this much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 50,390 in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 51,140.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has a market value of Rs 46,270 and Rs 46,340 respectively. The price of the same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 50,470 in Nagpur and Rs 50,440 in Surat.

In Bhubaneshwar, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,190. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount is valued at Rs 46,290. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar is being traded at Rs 50,390. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being bought at Rs 50,100.

In Madurai and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,880 and Rs 46,340, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 51,140 in Madurai and Rs 50,550 in Lucknow.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 46,270 and Rs 46,340 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 50,470 in Nashik and Rs 50,550 in Chandigarh.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that the gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, decreased 0.16 per cent to Rs 50,280.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 September, also settled 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 55,572.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.