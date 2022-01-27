Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 49,830; silver at Rs 64,200 per kilo

Gold futures fell by 1.17 per cent to Rs 48,279 and silver futures saw a drop of 1.30 per cent to Rs 63,241, according to the updated Multi Commodity Exchange data

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India touched Rs 49,830 on Thursday, 27 January, after a rise of Rs 150 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 49,680. The price of silver increased by Rs 100, making it to Rs 64,200 for one kilo.

Gold price changes daily due various factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below is the value of the yellow metal in major cities today:

Both in New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,900. In Chennai, the purchasing price of the same amount is Rs 46,370 while in Kolkata, it is again being traded at Rs 45,900, according to the Good Returns website.

Looking at the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being traded at Rs 50,100 and Rs 49,830 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 50,590 and in Kolkata, it is being bought at Rs 48,600.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Ra 45,900 while the same amount of 24-carat is being sold at Rs 50,100.

In Ahmedabad, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,010 and in Jaipur, the same amount is being traded at Rs 45,750. For 24-carat purity, the value of the 10 grams is Ahmedabad and Jaipur is Rs 49,830 and Rs 50,300, respectively.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,900 while the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,100.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 22-carat of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 46,510 while the same amount of 24-carat is being vended at Rs 49,510.

According to the updated data of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures which are due to mature on 4 February this year, fell by 1.17 percent to Rs 48,279. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 6 March this year, also saw a drop of 1.30 percent to Rs 63,241.

