Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold trades at Rs 48,290; silver reaches Rs 62,400 per kg

According to Multi Commodity Exchange data, gold futures prices rose by 0.06 percent to reach Rs 48,180.00 while silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.01 percent, going down to Rs 62,302.00

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India touched Rs 48,290 today, 24 December after witnessing a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price which was Rs 48,300. Whereas, silver is priced at Rs 62,400 for one kilo after rising by Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 62,300.

The price of gold differs everyday due to factors including excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

Here is a list of top Indian cities and their gold rates on 24 December:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,490 while in Mumbai, the much-in-demand yellow metal is traded at Rs 47,290 for the same quantity, as per the Good Returns website. Similarly in Kolkata and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is purchased at Rs 47,490 and Rs 45,550, respectively.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in the national capital and financial capital is being sold at Rs 51,790 and Rs 48,290. However, in Chennai, the trading value of gold is Rs 49,690 for the same quantity. Also, in Kolkata, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is currently being purchased at Rs 50,190.

Looking at other cities like Surat and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,640 and Rs 45,340. Additionally, the vending price of 24-carat gold in both these cities today is Rs 49,390 and Rs 49,700 for the same quantity.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,090 for 10 grams and 22-carat is being bought and sold at Rs 46,190 for the same quantity. Likewise, in Kerala, the rate of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 45,340 for 10 grams and 24-carat gold is procured at Rs 49,470, for the same quantity, today.

