Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 48,160; silver at Rs 60,900 per kg

The value of gold futures fell by 0.46 percent to reach Rs 48,080 and silver futures also witnessed a fall of 1.18 percent to reach Rs 61,120, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 15 December, touched Rs 48,160 after witnessing a Rs 10 rise from yesterday's purchasing rate which was Rs 48,150. Whereas the price of one kilo of silver is currently at Rs 60,900 after observing a fall of Rs 600 from yesterday’s trading price, that was Rs 61,500.

The value of yellow metal varies daily due to changes in excise duty, taxes and making charges.

Below is the gold price from various cities across the country on 15 December:

In the national capital – New Delhi and financial capital – Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold has touched Rs 47,410 and Rs 47,160 for 10 grams. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 47,410 and in Chennai, the much-in-demand is being sold at Rs 45,390.

According to the Good Returns website, in terms of the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the price in New Delhi and Mumbai, stood at Rs 51,720 and Rs 48,160, respectively, this morning. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,110, in Kolkata. Meanwhile in Chennai, for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the vending price is Rs 49,510.

In Jaipur and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold was traded at Rs 47,310 and Rs 45,260. Likewise, the value of the same amount of 24-carat gold was Rs 49,510 and Rs 49,370 in the two cities.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,370 while 10 grams of 22 grams of the precious yellow metal, is priced at Rs 45,260.

