Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 48,110; silver trading at Rs 61,700 per kg

Gold futures fell 0.06 percent to Rs 47,775.00 and silver futures rose by 0.08 percent to Rs 62,337.00, according to recent trends in Multi Commodity Exchange data

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 1 December, fell to Rs 48,110, marking a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday's trading price of Rs 48,120. The purchasing price of one kilo of silver also witnessed a change in its rate, falling Rs 200 from yesterday’s value to reach Rs 61,700.

Here is the gold price today in major Indian cities:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,990 this morning. In Mumbai and Kolkata the same quantity of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,110 and Rs 47,290 while in Chennai the price is Rs 45,140.

If we look at the value of 24-carat gold in the major cities, the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,260 in the national capital while it is Rs 48,110 in Mumbai, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai the same amount is priced at Rs 49,250 while it Kolkata it is valued at Rs 49,990.

If we look at the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it is valued at Rs 44,840 in both cities. Meanwhile the purchasing price of 24-carat gold in both the cities is Rs 48,920 for 10 grams. In Kerala, the value of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,840 for 10 grams while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,920 for the same amount.

Meanwhile in Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,970 and Rs 47,090 for 10 grams. For 24-carat gold, the retailing price is Rs 49,390 and Rs 49,340 in the places.

In Lucknow, as per the recent data, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,690 and 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,590 for 10 grams. As for Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 45,690 while the same amount of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,590.

If we look at the recent trends in Multi Commodity Exchange data, gold futures, set to mature on 4 February 2022, fell 0.06 percent to Rs 47,775.00. In case of silver futures, which are set to mature on 4 March next year, the value rose 0.08 percent to Rs 62,337.00.

