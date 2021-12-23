Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 47,990; silver at Rs 62,300 per kilo

Gold futures prices rose by 0.21 percent after rising to Rs 48,300 and silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.32 percent, growing to Rs 62,331, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 23 December touched Rs 47,990 after witnessing a fall of Rs 10 as compared to yesterday’s procuring price which was Rs 48,000 in the country. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 62,300, after observing a rise of Rs 400 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 61,900.

Gold price fluctuates every day due to aspects such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below is a list of top cities and their gold rates:

In the National Capital (New Delhi) and the Financial Capital (Mumbai), 10 grams of 22-carat gold is purchased at Rs 47,290 and Rs 46,990, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, in Chennai, for the same quantity, the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,360. However, in Kolkata, the much-in-demand metal is bought at Rs 47,390 for 10 grams of 22-carat purity.

As for 24-carat gold rates, in New Delhi, 10 grams of the precious metal is being sold at Rs 51,590 and in Mumbai, it is traded at Rs 47,990 for the same quantity. Similarly, in Kolkata, the procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,090, and in Chennai, the much in demand metal is sold at Rs 49,490.

As per other cities across the country, like Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold currently stands at Rs 48,800 and Rs 49,390, respectively. Furthermore, for the same amount, 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 46,270 and Rs 46,640 in both these cities today.

Coming to Bangalore and Hyderabad, 24-carat of the yellow metal is traded at Rs 49,250 and for the same amount, 22-carat of gold is bought and sold for Rs 45,140.

In God’s own country (Kerala), 10 grams of 24-carat gold is retailed at Rs 49,250 while for the same quantity, the obtaining rate of 22-carat of the precious metal is Rs 45,140.

