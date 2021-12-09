Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 47,840; silver trades at Rs 61,600 per kg

Gold futures rose by 0.14 percent to Rs 48,120 and silver futures also grew by 0.11 percent to reach Rs 61,690, according to recent updates by Multi Commodity Exchange

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 9 December, was at Rs 47,840, witnessing no change from yesterday’s rate. The value of silver fell by Rs 300 from yesterday’s price of Rs 61,900 to reach Rs 61,600 for one kilo.

The value of the yellow metal changes daily across different cities due to factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Here are the gold rates in major cities of the country today, 9 December:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,100 while in Kolkata in was valued at the same rate. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 46,840 while in Chennai it is being purchased at Rs 45,140.

If we look at the value of 24-carat gold in major cities, In New Delhi, 10 grams is priced at Rs 51,390. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,840 and Rs 49,800. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250.

If we look at the value of gold in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, then the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,950 for 10 grams, as per the Good Returns website. The value of 24-carat gold in both the southern cities is Rs 49,040.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,880 and Rs 47,300. The value of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,070 in Ahmedabad and Rs 49,400 in Jaipur.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,700 and 24-carat gold of the same quantity is being sold at Rs 48,600. Meanwhile Pune, 22-carat of the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 46,280 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,550.

In Coimbatore, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 45,140 for 10 grams and Rs 49,250 for the same quantity of 24-carat gold.

As per the recent updates from Multi Commodity Exchange data, gold futures, set to mature in February next year, rose by 0.14 percent to Rs 48,120.00. Silver futures also grew by 0.11 percent to reach Rs 61,690.00.

