Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 47,780; silver at Rs 61,600 per kg

Gold futures fell by 0.05 percent to reach Rs 48,277 and silver futures fell by 0.23 percent to reach Rs 61,442, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 14 December, was Rs 47,780, indicating zero change in value from yesterday's selling rate. The price of one kilo of silver was Rs 61,600, rising by Rs 400 from yesterday’s value. The value of gold fluctuates every day due to changes in excise duty, taxes and making charges.

Here is the gold price in various cities on 14 December:

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat of gold was Rs 47,260 for 10 grams. In Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,350. In Mumbai and Chennai, the same amount of gold cost Rs 46,780 and Rs 45,290, respectively, according to the Good Returns website.

In terms of the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the price in Mumbai and New Delhi stood at Rs 47,780 and Rs 51,560, respectively, this morning. In Kolkata, the same amount of 24-carat gold was being traded at Rs 50,050. Meanwhile in Chennai, the selling price was Rs 49,400 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

In Hyderabad and Jaipur, 22-carat gold was traded at Rs 45,120 and Rs 47,300, respectively. Similarly, the value of the same amount of 24-carat gold was Rs 49,220 and Rs 49,500 in the two cities.

In Kerala, 24-carat gold was being purchased at Rs 49,220 while for 10 grams of 22 grams of the yellow metal, the price was Rs 45,120.

In Chandigarh and Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat stood at Rs 48,720 and Rs 49,220. In both the cities, 22-carat gold was being sold at Rs 45,820 and Rs 45,120, respectively.

In Surat, gold was being purchased at Rs 49,420 for 10 grams of 24-carat purity. The selling price of the same amount of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,280.

If we look at the value of gold in Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,280 and Rs 45,290 respectively. Moreover, 24-carat grams was being sold at Rs 49,420 and Rs 49,400 respectively for 10 grams.

If we look at the recent data from Multi Commodity Exchange, the value of gold futures fell by 0.05 percent to reach Rs 48,277.00. In case of silver futures, the price fell by 0.23 percent to reach Rs 61,442.00.

