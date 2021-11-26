Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 47,630; silver trades at Rs 62,900 per kg

In the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has touched Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630 respectively

Gold Price Today: The price of gold remains at Rs 47,630 for 10 grams of 24-carat today, 26 November, same as yesterday’s procuring price, which means the value of the yellow metal has neither seen a rise nor decline in its rate. Whereas, silver is being traded at Rs 62,900 per kilo, witnessing a rise of Rs 200 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 62,700.

Every day throughout the country, the rate of gold alters due to its state taxes, making charges and excise duties.

Here is the updated gold price in major Indian cities today:

In the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has touched Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630 respectively. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, for the same quantity 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,100. Similarly, in Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 44,960.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is currently being sold in Mumbai at Rs 47,630 and in New Delhi it is being purchased at Rs 51,100. Additionally, for the same quantity in Kolkata and Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 49,800 and Rs 49,050.

Looking into other cities, including Ahmedabad and Jaipur, the selling price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,600 and Rs 46,800. Also, for the same amount, 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 50,550 and Rs 49,100, today.

Fresh updates from Hyderabad and Bengaluru reveal that the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in both these cities are Rs 48,760. Meanwhile, for 22-carat gold, the price stands at Rs 44,700 in both these popular cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Nashik and Mysore is being retailed at Rs 46,200 and Rs 44,700. Moreover, for the same quantity, the trading price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,450 and Rs 48,760 today.

In Jaipur, the much-in-demand metal of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 46,800 and 24-carat gold for the same amount is being priced at Rs 49,100.

As per recent Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.39 percent to Rs 47,606.00 while silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.11 percent, standing at Rs 63,081.00.