Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touch Rs 48,310; silver reaches Rs 62,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 48,310 today, 27 December after witnessing a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 48,300. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,300 following no change in its rate from the previous day.

Gold price varies daily due to factors including state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Below is a list of top Indian cities and their gold rates on 27 December:

In the financial capital (Mumbai) and national capital (New Delhi), 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,310 and Rs 47,510 respectively, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, in Chennai, the much-in-demand yellow metal is traded at Rs 45,520 for the same quantity. Similarly in Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is purchased at Rs 47,460.

As per the 24-carat gold rates, in New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of the precious metal is being sold at Rs 51,810 and Rs 48,310, respectively. Furthermore, for the same quantity in Chennai, the purchasing value of gold is Rs 49,660 and, in Kolkata, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is presently being procured at Rs 50,160.

Looking at other cities including Bangalore and Lucknow, 22-carat gold stands at Rs 45,360 and Rs 46,200 respectively for 10 grams. Additionally, for the same quantity, the selling price of 24-carat gold in both these cities today is Rs 49,490 and Rs 49,100 respectively.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 45,360 for 10 grams and 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,490 for the same quantity. Likewise, in God’s own country (Kerala), for 10 grams, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 45,360 while 24-carat gold is obtained at Rs 49,490, for the same quantity, today.

The updated and revised data of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that prices of gold futures saw a drop of 0.07 percent to reach Rs 48,120.00 while silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.01 percent and went down to Rs 62,303.00.