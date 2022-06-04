Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,470; silver at Rs 62,700 per kilo

As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year, declined 0.56 percent to Rs 50,984.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also decreased 1.08 percent and settled at Rs 61,660.00.

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 4 June, stands at Rs 52,470, with a gain of Rs 540 from yesterday's price. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 62,700, witnessing a staggering change of Rs 1,300 in its procuring rate.

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Saturday, 4 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded-in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 48,100. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 48,200 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai is priced at Rs 52,470. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,580.

In the cities of Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,180 and Rs 48,150, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,550 in Vadodara and Rs 52,530 in Ahmedabad.

In Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,100. In Vijayawada, Mangalore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the price of Rs 48,100. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being purchased at Rs 52,470.

In Coimbatore and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,200 and Rs 48,250 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,580 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,740 in Jaipur.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,150, and Rs 48,250 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,530 in Surat and Rs 52,670 in Chandigarh.

As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year, declined 0.56 percent to Rs 50,984.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also decreased 1.08 percent and settled at Rs 61,660.00.