Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

The price of the much-in-demand metal varies daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Wednesday, 22 June:

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 22 June, stands at Rs 51,980, with a loss of Rs 100 from yesterday's rate. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,000, witnessing no change in its rate.

The price of the much-in-demand metal varies daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Wednesday, 22 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded-in New Delhi and Kolkata at Rs 47,680. The same quantity is being sold at Rs 47,750 in Chennai and Rs 47,650 in Mumbai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,010. In Chennai and Mumbai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,090 and Rs 51,980.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,030 in Vadodara and Rs 52,160 in Jaipur.

In Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,680 and in Hyderabad, the same amount is valued at Rs 47,650. In Mysore, Mangalore and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at the price of Rs 47,680. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas, except Hyderabad, is being sold at Rs 52,010.

In Coimbatore and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,750 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,090 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,160 in Lucknow.

In Nashik and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,760 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,030 in Nashik and Ahmedabad.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year fell 0.30 percent to Rs 50,606.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a decline of 1.21 percent and settled at Rs 60,529.00.