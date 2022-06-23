Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures fell by 0.24 percent to Rs 50,780.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 July, witnessed a fall of 0.69 percent and settled at Rs 60,231.00.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country today, 23 June, stands at Rs 51,760 with a loss of Rs 220 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver fell by Rs 500 to reach Rs 60,500 today.

The rate of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Thursday, 23 June:

In New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,500, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable metal is being traded at Rs 47,550, while in Mumbai it is priced at Rs 47,450.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 51,800. In Chennai and Mumbai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 51,860 and Rs 51,760.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,600, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,790 in Pune and Rs 51,910 in Jaipur.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,450. In Bengaluru, the same quantity is valued at Rs 47,500. In Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Mangaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,500. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being purchased at Rs 51,800, except for Hyderabad and Kerala where it is being retailed at Rs 51,760.

In Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,550, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,790 in Vadodara and Rs 51,860 in Coimbatore.

In Lucknow and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,600 and Rs 47,480 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,910 in Lucknow and Rs 51,790 in Nashik.

