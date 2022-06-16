Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,440; silver at Rs 60,000 per kilo

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 47,150

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 16 June, stands at Rs 51,440, with a loss of Rs 270 from yesterday's price of Rs 51,710. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 60,000, witnessing a rise of Rs 200 in its procuring rate.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors including state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Thursday, 16 June:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 47,150. Whereas, the same quantity of the valuable metal is being traded at Rs 47,200 in Chennai and Rs 47,170 in New Delhi.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai is priced at Rs 51,440. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 51,500.

In cities like Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,190 and Rs 47,220, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,460 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,510 in Patna.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,150 and in Bengaluru, the same amount is rated at Rs 47,170. In Mangalore, Mysore and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the price of Rs 47,170. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being purchased at Rs 51,440.

In Coimbatore and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,200 and Rs 47,330, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,550 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,590 in Jaipur.

In Pune and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,220 and Rs 47,330 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 51,510 in Pune and Rs 51,590 in Chandigarh.

According to the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year increased by 0.50 percent to Rs 50,688.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 July, also witnessed a rise of 0.64 percent and settled at Rs 61,084.00.