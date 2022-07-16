Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,730; silver at Rs 55,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures declined 0.25 per cent to Rs 50,103.00 and silver futures rose by 1.04 per cent and reached Rs 55,608.00

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 16 July, stands at Rs 50,730, with a decline of Rs 430 from yesterday’s price. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 55,000 after witnessing a fall of Rs 2,000 from yesterday’s value.

The gold rates fluctuate on a daily basis due to a number of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Here are the gold rates in different cities across India on Saturday, 16 July:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 46,500. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the much-desired metal is being bought and sold at Rs 46,360.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is valued at Rs 50,730. The same amount of 24-carat purity is available in Chennai for Rs 50,580.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,530 and Rs 46,360 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is bought and sold at Rs 50,760 in Pune and Rs 50,580 in Coimbatore.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, the market value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,500. In Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 46,580 while in Bhubaneswar, it can be purchased at Rs 46,500.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar is priced at Rs 50,730 while in Mangalore, Bengaluru and Mysore, the value of the same quantity of the yellow metal is Rs 50,820.

In Patna and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,530 and Rs 46,650 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,760 in Patna and Rs 50,890 in Jaipur.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 46,530 and Rs 46,650, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 50,760 in Nashik and Rs 50,890 in Chandigarh.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August, declined 0.25 percent to Rs 50,103.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September, rose by 1.04 percent and reached Rs 55,608.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.