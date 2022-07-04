Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 52,340; silver at Rs 57,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures rose by 0.56 per cent to Rs 58,270.00 and silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.16 per cent and settled at Rs 61,084.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 4 July stands at Rs 52,340 with no change in yesterday's price. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 57,800, witnessing no change in yesterday’s price.

The value of the yellow metal is dynamic in nature due to factors like state taxes, excise duty and, making charges. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities today, 4 July:

The Good Returns website states that 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being priced in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 48,000. Whereas, the same quantity of the much-desired metal is being traded at Rs 47,920 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is priced at Rs 52,340. In Chennai, the same quantity is available at Rs 52,280.

In Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,080 and Rs 48,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,500 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,390 in Patna.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,000 and in Bengaluru, the same amount can be purchased and sold at Rs 48,050. In Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat gold is available at a price of Rs 48,050 while in Bhubaneswar, the price stands at 48,000. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala and Hyderabad and Bhubneswar is valued at Rs 52,340. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,420.

In Coimbatore and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has a market value of Rs 47,920 and Rs 48,150 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,280 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,490 in Jaipur.

In Pune and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,150 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,390 in Pune and Rs 52,490 in Chandigarh.

As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures - which are set to mature on 5 August this year - rose by 0.56 per cent to Rs 58,270.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 September this year, also witnessed a rise of 0.16 per cent and settled at Rs 61,084.00.

