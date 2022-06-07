Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 52,200; silver at Rs 62,400 per kilo

In Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,000, and Rs 47,920 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,350 in Jaipur and Rs 52,230 in Nagpur.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 7 June is priced at Rs 52,200 in India with a rise of Rs 110 from yesterday's selling price of Rs 52,090. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 62,400 after witnessing a surge of Rs 700 in its procuring rate.

The rate of the much-in-demand metal differs daily due to significant factors including making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities across the country on Tuesday, 7 June:

In New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47, 850, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,900 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,200. Whereas, in Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,250.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,000 and Rs 47,900 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,250 in Lucknow and Rs 52,250 in Coimbatore.

In regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,850. In Mysore, Mangalore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the price of Rs 47,850. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,200 in all the above areas.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,920 and Rs 47,880 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,230 in Pune and Ahmedabad.

In Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,000, and Rs 47,920 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,350 in Jaipur and Rs 52,230 in Nagpur.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year, declined by 0.23 percent to Rs 50,855.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 witnessed a rise of 1.08 percent and settled at Rs 62,332.00.