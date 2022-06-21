Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 52,080; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

In New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,780, as per the Good Returns website.

In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 21 June stands at Rs 52,080 after a loss of Rs 100 from yesterday's price of Rs 51,980. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,000, witnessing a rise of Rs 100 in its procuring rate.

Owing to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal differs daily. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Tuesday, 21 June:

In New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,780, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 47,850 in Chennai and Rs 47,750 in Mumbai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,110. In Chennai and Mumbai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 52,190 and Rs 52,080, respectively.

In cities like Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,900 and Rs 47,850, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,260 in Jaipur and Rs 52,190 in Madurai.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,750 and in Bengaluru, the same amount is rated at Rs 47,780. In Mangalore, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the price of Rs 47,780. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala and Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 52,080 and in Bengaluru, Mangalore, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore, the same is being traded at Rs 52,110.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,760 and Rs 47,900, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,130 in Surat and Rs 52,260 in Chandigarh.

In Patna and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,130 in Patna as well as Nashik.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August this year fell by 0.21 percent to Rs 50,727.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 July also witnessed a drop of 0.34 percent and settled at Rs 60,732.00.