Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 51,210; silver at Rs 63,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures witnessed a gain of 0.01 per cent to Rs 50,650.00 and silver futures observed a fall of 0.37 per cent and settled at Rs 56,711.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today,12 July. stands at Rs 51,210 with no change from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 63,000, with a staggering rise of Rs 5,800 from the previous day.

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to major factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Here are the gold rates from a few cities across the country on Tuesday, 12 July:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 46,950, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas, the same quantity of the much-desired metal is being bought and sold at Rs 46,800 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is valued at Rs 51,210. The same quantity is available at Rs 51,050 in Chennai.

In Madurai and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,800 and Rs 47,100, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 51,050 in Madurai and Rs 51,360 in Chandigarh.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,950 and in Bengaluru, the same amount is being acquired at Rs 46,980. In Nashik and Nagpur, the same amount of 22-carat gold is available at a price of Rs 46,970. In Mysore, the same quantity stands at 46,980.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 51,210. While in Bengaluru and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,250, the precious metal is being purchased at Rs 51,240 in Nashik and Nagpur.

In Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,970 and Rs 47,000 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,240 in Patna and Rs 51,260 in Ahmedabad.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,800 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,360 in Lucknow and Rs 51,050 in Coimbatore.

As per the revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which will mature on 5 August, witnessed a gain of 0.01 per cent to Rs 50,650.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September, also observed a fall of 0.37 per cent and settled at Rs 56,711.00.

