Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 49,200, silver trades at Rs 64,600 per kg
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai, has reached Rs 47,850 and Rs 48,200 respectively
Gold Price Today: The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 49,200 today, 23 November, witnessing a fall of Rs 80 compared to yesterday’s selling amount of Rs 49,280. Meanwhile, the value of silver reached Rs 64,600 per kilo, falling by Rs 1,000 compared to yesterday's selling price of Rs 65,600.
Throughout the country, the rate of yellow metal fluctuates every day due to its state taxes, making charges and excise duties.
Check here the updated gold price today in major Indian cities:
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai, has reached Rs 47,850 and Rs 48,200 respectively. Meanwhile, the same quantity of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 48,200 and in Chennai, the precious yellow metal has touched Rs 46,000.
As per the Good Returns website, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is being traded at Rs 49,200. While in New Delhi, for the same quantity the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 52,200. Additionally, in Kolkata and Chennai, 10 grams of the precious metal is being purchased at Rs 50,700 and Rs 50,180 respectively.
Moreover, in other cities including Patna and Nagpur, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,100 and Rs 48,200. Whereas in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,850 in both places. Moreover, the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,700 in both popular cities.
In Lucknow and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,600 and Rs 45,700. Also, the purchasing price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,600 and Rs 49,850, in both places respectively today. Whereas in Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 46,600 while for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,600.
According to Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.07 percent to Rs 47,956.00. Even silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.13 percent, and rose to Rs 64,652.00.
also read
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,280; silver at Rs 67,200 per kg
In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is can be bought for Rs 48,500 today. In Chennai, the much-in-demand metal can be traded at Rs 46,260 for 10 grams.
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 49,100; silver trading at Rs 66,000 per kg
In Chennai, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 46,290 whereas, in Kolkata, it was valued at Rs 48,500.
Gold price today: 10 grams of gold touches Rs 49,100, silver sold at Rs 66,300 per kg
In the national capital- New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,050 while for the same quantity in the financial capital- Mumbai, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,100