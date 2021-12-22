Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 48,410, silver reaches Rs 61,900 per kg

Ten grams of 22-carat gold are being sold in New Delhi and Mumbai at Rs 47,450 and Rs 47,410, according to the Good Returns website.

In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached at Rs 48,410 today, 22 December, after observing a fall of Rs 230 when compared to yesterday’s buying price which was Rs 48,640. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 61,900, gaining Rs 500 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 61,400.

The price of the precious yellow metal varies everyday due to factors including state taxes, making charges and excise duty across the country. Below is a list of top Indian cities and their gold rates on 22 December:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold are being sold in New Delhi and Mumbai at Rs 47,450 and Rs 47,410, according to the Good Returns website. For the same quantity in Chennai, the much-in-demand yellow metal is traded at Rs 45,540 and similarly in Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is purchased at Rs 47,450.

As for 24-carat gold rates, in the national capital and financial capital 10 grams of the precious metal is being procured at Rs 51,700, and Rs 48,410, respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the trading value of same amount of gold is Rs 49,680 and Rs 50,150.

With recent updates from other cities including Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold currently stands at Rs 49,420. Additionally, for the same amount, the vending price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,300 in both these cities today.

In Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat is being traded at Rs 49,550 and 22-carat of gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,300. Likewise, in Surat, the cost of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,800 and 24-carat gold is purchased at Rs 49,540, today.

As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the revised updates show that gold futures prices rose by 0.04 percent to reach Rs 48,087.00. However, silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.11 percent, going up to Rs 61,870.