Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 48,310, silver reaches Rs 62,000 per kg

Gold Price Today: The procuring price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country reached Rs 48,310, today, 30 November, with a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday's purchasing price that was Rs 48,320. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 62,700 for one kg, witnessing a rise of Rs 700 from last day’s trading price, Rs 62,000.

Every day across the country, the price of gold fluctuates due to its excise duties, state taxes and making changes.

Here is the gold price for today in major Indian cities:

In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,100 and in Mumbai, the yellow metal is sold at Rs 47,310. Similarly, in Kolkata and Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,200 and Rs 45,380 for 10 grams, respectively.

According to the Good Returns website, ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold in the financial capital - Mumbai - at Rs 48,310 and in New Delhi, it is being purchased at Rs 51,380.

Whereas for the same quantity, in Kolkata and Chennai, is being procured at Rs 49,900 and Rs 49,505, today. However, taking a look at other cities, including Surat and Bhubaneswar, the selling price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,980 and Rs 45,040. Moreover, 24-carat gold for the same amount is being traded at Rs 49,400 and Rs 49,230, in both these popular cities, respectively.

In the meantime, revised updates of 10 grams for 24-carat gold from Bengaluru and Hyderabad show that the retailing price in both these cities is Rs 49,040. Also, the price for 22-carat gold in both these popular cities stands at Rs 44,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nagpur and Chandigarh, is being traded at Rs 47,310 and Rs 46,090. In addition to that, 24-carat gold for the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 48,310 and Rs 48,990, today. In Jaipur, the prized yellow metal of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 46,090 and 24-carat gold for the same amount is being sold at Rs 48,990.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the updated stats reveal that the value of gold futures rose by 0.05 percent to Rs 47,982.00 while silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.81 percent, which currently stands at Rs 62.455.00.