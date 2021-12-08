Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 47,820; silver touches Rs 61,900 per kg

Gold futures witnessed a rise of 0.14 percent to Rs 48,126 and the value of silver futures fell by 0.07 percent to Rs 61,785, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 8 December was at Rs 47,820 witnessing no rise or decline in its selling value when compared to yesterday’s price. Meanwhile, a kilo of silver reached Rs 61, 900 after observing a rise of Rs 700 from yesterday’s marketing price which was Rs 61,200.

Every single day, the price of gold fluctuates across different cities in the country due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Here is the list of gold price in major Indian cities:

The value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi stands at Rs 46,910 while in Mumbai for the same quantity, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,820. Similarly, in Chennai, the precious yellow metal for the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 45,000 and in Kolkata, the much in demand metal is being sold at Rs 47,100.

Going by the chart of the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital, is being traded at Rs 51,170. While, in Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 47,820.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 49,800, whereas in Chennai for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is being sold today at Rs 49,100.

As per other important cities across the country, including Bangalore and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,760. Furthermore, for 24 carat gold, the purchasing price in both the cities stands at Rs 48,830. Additionally, in Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,800 while for the same quantity, the selling price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,220. However, in Chandigarh, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,610 and for 24-carat gold the price is Rs 48,510.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 44,760 while for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is currently being purchased at Rs 48,830.

As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures witnessed a rise of 0.14 percent to rise to Rs 48,126.00. The value of silver futures fell by 0.07 percent to Rs 61,785.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.