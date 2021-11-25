Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 47,620, silver reaches Rs 62,600 per kg

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, has reached Rs 46,840 and Rs 46,620 respectively

Gold Price Today: The rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 47,620 today, 25 November, in the country after witnessing a fall of Rs 10 as compared to yesterday’s procuring price which was Rs 47,990. Whereas, silver touched Rs 62,600, a decline of Rs 100 when compared to yesterday’s vending price of Rs 62,700.

Every day, the rate of gold fluctuates due to its excise duties, making charges and state taxes that take place throughout the country.

Check the updated gold price for today in major Indian cities:

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, has reached Rs 46,840 and Rs 46,620 respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai, 22-carat gold for the same quantity is being sold at Rs 44,900 and in Kolkata, the much-in-demand yellow metal has touched Rs 47,090.

Meanwhile, as per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded-in Mumbai at Rs 47,620 and in New Delhi at Rs 51,090, respectively. For the same quantity in Chennai and Kolkata, the precious metal is being purchased at Rs 49,080 and Rs 49,790.

As per other cities including Pune and Vadodara, the procuring price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,190 and Rs 46,650. Furthermore, 24-carat gold for the same amount is being sold at Rs 49,440 and Rs 48,100, respectively.

With recent updates from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,760 in both cities. While, for 22-carat gold, the worth in both these popular cities is Rs 44,700.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,580 and Rs 47,590. However, the obtaining price of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,480 and Rs 50,540 in both these places, today. Finally, in Jaipur, the precious yellow metal of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 46,790 while for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,090.

The value of gold futures rose by 0.22 percent to Rs 47,544.00 as per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange data. Additionally, silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.40 percent, and it currently stands at Rs 62,885.00