Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 47,510; silver touches Rs 61,600 per kg

Recent data from Multi Commodity Exchange reveal that silver futures value rose by 1.19 percent to Rs 61,662 while gold futures also witnessed a rise by 0.17 percent to Rs 47,985

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 6 December touched Rs 47,510 witnessing a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s trading value that was Rs 47,500. Whereas, one kilo of silver has settled at Rs 61,600 witnessing no rise or decline in its daily trading value when compared to yesterday’s price.

The price of gold varies every day across different cities due to factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Below is the list of gold price today in major Indian cities:

In the national capital — New Delhi, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46, 910. While in the financial capital — Mumbai, the precious yellow metal for the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,510. Similarly, the vending price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the city of Joy — Kolkata is Rs 46,860. However, in Chennai, the much in demand metal is sold at Rs 45,120.

According to the Good Returns website, if we look at the 24-carat gold prices, 10 grams is being traded in Mumbai at Rs 47,510. While in New Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,170. Likewise in Kolkata, the price of the yellow metal is currently being purchased at Rs 49,560 and in Chennai for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,220.

Looking into other cities, including Hyderabad and Surat, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 44,760 and Rs 45,790. Whereas for 24 carat gold, the selling price in both the cities stands at Rs 48,830, and Rs 49,210, respectively. Furthermore, in Pune the procuring price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,640 while the purchasing price of 24-carat gold of the same quantity is currently Rs 48,870.

However, in Chandigarh, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,610 while the selling price of 22-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 45,610. For the same quantity, the purchasing price of 24-carat gold in both the cities stands at Rs 48,610 respectively.

In Bengaluru and Kerala, 22-carat gold of 10 grams stands at Rs 44,760 while 24-carat gold for the same quantity, is currently being purchased at Rs 48,830.

