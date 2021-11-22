Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 49,280; silver trades at Rs 65,600 per kg
As per Multi Commodity Exchange data’s recent trends, the value of gold futures fell by 0.11 percent to Rs 48,776 and silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.01 percent, settling at Rs 65,565
The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 49,280 in India today, 22 November, increasing by Rs 10 compared to yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 49,270. Whereas the value of silver reached Rs 65,600 per kilo, remaining unchanged since yesterday’s purchasing price.
The rate of gold fluctuates every day due to varying making charges, state taxes and excise duties across the country.
Here’s the price of gold in major Indian cities:
In Mumbai and New Delhi, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 48,280 and Rs 47,890, respectively. While for the same quantity, 22-carat gold in Kolkata is priced at Rs 48,290 and in Chennai, the much-in-demand metal has touched Rs 46,210.
According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is being traded at Rs 52,240 while in Mumbai, the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,280. In Kolkata, for the same quantity the precious metal is being purchased at Rs 50,990 and in Chennai it is being sold at Rs 50,410.
Looking at other cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,740 in both places. Meanwhile, the rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs 49,900 in both the major cities.
In Kerala and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,740 and Rs 46,690 respectively. Furthermore, the rate of 24-carat gold in both these places are Rs 49,900 and Rs 49,690, respectively today. In Chandigarh, ten grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 46,690 while 24-carat gold for the same quantity is priced at Rs 49,690.
