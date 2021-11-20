Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 49,100; silver trading at Rs 66,000 per kg

In Chennai, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 46,290 whereas, in Kolkata, it was valued at Rs 48,500.

Gold Price Today: The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 49,100 today, 20 November, remaining the same as yesterday’s trading price. The value of silver touched Rs 66,000 per kilo, witnessing a decline of Rs 300 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 66,300.

The price of the yellow metal changes every day due to excise duty, state taxes and making charges that vary throughout the country.

Find the rate of gold in major Indian cities here:

In New Delhi, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold reached Rs 48,150 while in the financial capital, Mumbai, the same quantity was priced at Rs 48,100 today. In Chennai, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 46,290 whereas, in Kolkata, it was valued at Rs 48,500.

As for the value of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of yellow metal was being traded at Rs Rs 52,530, while in Mumbai it was valued at Rs 49,100. In the City of Joy, Kolkata, the same quantity was being purchased at Rs 51,200 and in Chennai it was being sold at Rs 50,500, as per the Good Returns website.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,000 in both places. The value of 24-carat gold was also at Rs 50,180 in both the major cities.

In Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat was being sold at Rs 48,600 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,800. In Lucknow and Kerala, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat of yellow metal was Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,000 respectively. Moreover, the value of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,100 and Rs 50,180 respectively in both places.

In Ahmedabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,680 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,680.

As per the recent trends in Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures fell by 0.40 percent to Rs 48,864.00. Furthermore, silver futures also witnessed a decline of 0.53 percent, settling at Rs 65,620.00.