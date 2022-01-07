Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 48,830; silver stands at Rs 60,600 per kilo

Data from Multi Commodity Exchange showed gold futures prices rose by 0.07 percent and stood at Rs 47,485.00 while silver futures also witnessed a gain of 0.01 percent and rose to Rs 60,432.00

In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 7 January, stands at Rs 48,830 after observing a fall of Rs 250 as compared to yesterday’s procuring price of Rs 49,080. Similarly, silver for one kilo is being purchased at Rs 60,600, after witnessing a fall of Rs 1,700 from yesterday’s vending price that was Rs 62,300.

The rate of gold differs every day in the country due to aspects such as state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below is a list of top Indian cities and their gold rates on 7 January:

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,830, as per the Good Returns website. On the other hand, the yellow metal in Chennai and Kolkata, is being traded at Rs 45,170 and Rs 47,050, respectively.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in the Dehli and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 51,400 and Rs 48,830, today. Similarly, in the city of joy (Kolkata), the procuring price of 24-carat purity, of the same amount, is Rs 49,750, and in Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is vended at Rs 49,230.

Looking into other cities, including Ahmedabad and Pune, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,160 and Rs 48,660, today. The same amount of 22-carat of gold is being purchased at Rs 46,450 and Rs 46,140, in both the western cities.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,040 and 22-carat purity of the same amount is bought and sold for Rs 44,950. In Kerala, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 49,040 while for the same quantity, the rate of 22-carat of the precious yellow metal is Rs 44,950.

