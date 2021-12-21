Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 48,630; silver at Rs 61,400 per kilo

The value of gold futures fell by 0.15 percent to reach Rs 48,167, while silver futures prices fell by 0.16 percent to reach Rs 61,316, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 21 December, stood at Rs 48,630 after witnessing a fall of Rs 10 in its rate when compared to yesterday’s purchasing price, which was Rs 48,640. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 61,400 after observing a loss of Rs 500 in its rate from yesterday’s selling price, that was Rs 61,900.

Gold price alters daily across the country due to factors including state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here is a list of the gold price from major Indian cities on 21 December:

According to the Good Returns website, in New Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,630 for 10 grams. Similarly, in Kolkata and Chennai, for the same quantity, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,950 and Rs 45,910.

Looking into the 24-carat gold rate, the value of 10 grams in the national capital and financial capital is Rs 52,200 and Rs 48,630, respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 50,100 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and in Kolkata the much in demand metal is being purchased at Rs 50,650 for 10 grams of 24-carat purity.

As per other cities like Jaipur and Lucknow, 24-carat gold is vended at Rs 50,200 and Rs 49,500, today. Likewise, the price for the same amount of 22-carat gold in both cities has reached Rs 48,000 and Rs 46,600.

Furthermore, in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 49,850. Meanwhile, the same quantity, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,700, in both the cities. Then in Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat of the precious yellow metal is purchased at Rs 45,700 while for the same amount, 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 49,850.

Revised rates of gold from Coimbatore and Ahmedabad reveal that that 10 grams of 22-carat purity is currently being sold at Rs 45,910 and Rs 47,200, respectively. Moreover, 24-carat is being bought at Rs 50,100 and Rs 49,960 respectively, for 10 grams.

