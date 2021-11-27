In Mumbai and New Delhi, the selling price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 46,950 and Rs 47,010, respectively

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 47,950 today, 27 November, with a Rs 10 rise as compared to yesterday’s selling price which was Rs 47,940. Whereas, silver is being sold at Rs 62,200 per kilo, witnessing a fall of Rs 900 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 63,100.

The price of gold varies every day throughout the country due to its state taxes, making charges and excise duties.

Below is the updated price of gold in major Indian cities:

In Mumbai and New Delhi, the selling price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 46,950 and Rs 47,010, respectively. Similarly, for the same quantity in Kolkata, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,210. However, in Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 45,240.

As per the Good Returns website, 24-carat gold is currently being sold at Rs 47,950 for 10 grams in Mumbai and Rs 51,290 in New Delhi. Furthermore, for the same quantity in Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in demand metal is being procured at Rs 49,350 and Rs 49,910.

In cities like Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, the vending price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,050. Also, for the same amount, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,150 in both places.

Meanwhile, revised updates from Lucknow and Coimbatore show that the retailing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in both these cities are Rs 48,650 and Rs 49,350. Moreover, for 22-carat gold, the price of the yellow metal stands at Rs 45,750 and Rs 45,430 in both these popular cities.

Taking a look at Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,150 and Rs 45,050. Likewise, for the same quantity, the purchasing price of 24-carat gold in these cities are Rs 49,410 and Rs 49,150 today.

According to Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.46 percent to Rs 47,640.00 while silver futures witnessed a decline of 1.63 percent and stood at Rs 62,119.00.

