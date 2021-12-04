Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 47,440; silver jumps to Rs 61,600 per kg

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded-in Mumbai at Rs 47,440. While in the national capital the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,830

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 4 December, was Rs 47,440 marking a loss of Rs 10 when compared to yesterday’s trading value that was 47,450. Contrary to gold, silver has witnessed a rise in its daily trading value. The price of one kilo of silver has settled at Rs 61,600 marking a gain of Rs 400 when compared to its yesterday’s value which stood at Rs 61,200.

Here is the list of today’s gold prices in major Indian cities:

The value of 10 grams of 22-carat golf in Delhi is Rs 46,590, while in the financial capital - Mumbai- the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,440. In Kolkata, the selling price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,840. In Chennai, the precious yellow metal is sold at Rs 45,110.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded-in Mumbai at Rs 47,440. While in the national capital the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,830. In Kolkata, the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 49,540. In Chennai, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,210.

However, in Hyderabad, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 44,750. In Pune, the procuring price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,610. Furthermore, for the same quantity, the selling price of 24-carat gold in both the cities stands at Rs 48,820, and Rs 48,860 respectively.

In Kerala and Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,750 today while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is currently being sold at Rs 48,820.

In Ahmedabad and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being traded at Rs 45,770 and Rs 45,610 respectively. However, the same amount of 24-carat gold is available for customers of both the cities at Rs 49,190 and Rs 48,860 respectively.

As per data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by 1.11 percent to Rs 47,925.00. While, for silver, the futures value also went up by 0.73 percent to Rs 61,576.00.