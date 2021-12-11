Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 47,860; silver sold at Rs 61,200 per kg

In the national capital — New Delhi and the financial capital — Mumbai, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold reached Rs 47,120 and Rs 46,860

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 11 December, touched Rs 47,860 after witnessing a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s purchasing value that was Rs 47,850. Meanwhile, silver rose to Rs 61,200 for one kilo after witnessing a gain of Rs 500 from yesterday’s trading price that was Rs 60,700.

For the unversed, the price of yellow metal fluctuates every day across different cities for factors including making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Here is a list of gold price for 11 December in major Indian cities:

In the national capital — New Delhi and the financial capital — Mumbai, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold reached Rs 47,120 and Rs 46,860. Similarly, in Kolkata, for the same quantity, the precious yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 47,120. However, in Chennai, the much in demand metal is being traded at Rs 45,160.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 47,860 and Rs 51,410, respectively. Whereas, in Chennai for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,060, today and in Kolkata, it is being sold at Rs 49,820.

In other cities like Pune and Vadodara, the selling price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold reached Rs 46,300 and Rs 46,780. For 24 carat gold, the marketing price in both the cities are currently at Rs 49,570, and Rs 48,230, respectively. Additionally, in Bangalore and Hyderabad, the procuring price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 44,970 and for the same quantity, the purchasing price of 24-carat gold is currently Rs 49,040.

The rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chandigarh, is Rs 45,720 while the retailing price of 24-carat gold in the same city is Rs 48,620.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures observed a rise by 0.52 percent to reach Rs 48,189.00 while silver futures value rose by 0.63 percent to Rs 61,179.00.