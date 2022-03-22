Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold priced at Rs 51,700; silver at Rs 68,300 per kilo

The rate of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,700, in India on 22 March following a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,600. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 68,300 after witnessing an increase of Rs 300 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 68,000.

The rate of the yellow metal changes daily owing to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here are the gold rates in a few Indian cities across the country:

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,400, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,930, respectively.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is valued at Rs 51,700. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,290.

In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,400. Similarly, in Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,400. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the above areas is being obtained at Rs 51,700.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Patna and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,550, Rs 47,500 and Rs 47,930, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,850 in Jaipur, Rs 51,800 in Patna and Rs 52,290 in Coimbatore.

In Chandigarh, Surat and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,550, Rs 47,450 and Rs 47,480, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,850 in Chandigarh, Rs 51,750 in Surat and Rs 51,780 in Nagpur.

An updated data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, surged by 0.45 per cent to Rs 51,680.00. While, silver futures also witnessed a rise by 0.74 per cent and stands at Rs 68,380.00.

