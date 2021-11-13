Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,280; silver at Rs 67,200 per kg

In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is can be bought for Rs 48,500 today. In Chennai, the much-in-demand metal can be traded at Rs 46,260 for 10 grams.

The rate of 10 grams of gold has touched Rs 49,280 today, 13 November, after a rise of Rs 100 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price which was Rs 49,270. Whereas silver rate too has witnessed a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 67,100. Currently, the purchasing rate for silver is Rs 67,200 per kg.

The price of gold alters daily due to its excise duty, state taxes, and making changes that happen throughout the country.

Here is the rate of gold in top Indian cities:

In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,050, while for the same quantity, the yellow metal is being procured at Rs 48,270 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is can be bought for Rs 48,500 today. In Chennai, the much-in-demand metal can be traded at Rs 46,260 for 10 grams.

According to the Good Returns website, in Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,270 and Rs 52,420, respectively. However, the rate of the same quantity in Kolkata is Rs 51,200. Whereas in Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 50,460 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

In Nashik and Mysore, the purchasing rate for ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,480 and Rs 50,070, respectively. Also, the obtaining price of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 47,150 and Rs 45,900 respectively.

As per recent data, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is available at Rs 45,900 today. While for the same quantity of 24-carat gold, it is being retailed for Rs 50,070.

The revised updates from Kerala state that 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,070 today and the price of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,900. While in Lucknow, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,700.

As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures prices improved to Rs 49,346.00, by 0.26 percent. While silver futures increased up to Rs 67,148.00, with a rise of 0.27 percent.