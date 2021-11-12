Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,340, silver at Rs 66,500 per kg

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,050. While for the same quantity in Mumbai, the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 47,340.

After a rise of Rs 90 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price, the rate of 10 grams of gold has touched Rs 48,340 today, 12 November. Yesterday, the price was Rs 48,250. Whereas for silver, the price witnessed a rise of Rs 1,800. Currently, the trading rate for 1 kg silver is Rs 66,500.

The yellow metal rate fluctuates daily due to its excise duty, making charges, and state taxes that take place throughout the country.

Here is the price of gold in top Indian cities:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,050. While for the same quantity in Mumbai, the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 47,340. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 46,200. While in Kolkata, the much-in-demand metal can be procured at Rs 45,500 for 10 grams.

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,340 in Mumbai, and in New Delhi, the metal is available to buy at Rs 52,420 for the same quantity. The rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata is 51,200. For the same quantity, the precious yellow metal can be purchased at Rs 50,400 in Chennai.

Furthermore, in Pune and Visakhapatnam, the trading price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,480 and Rs 50,070, respectively. The procuring price of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 47,150 and Rs 45,900 respectively.

According to recent data, in Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available to buy for Rs 45,900. While the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 50,070.

The fresh updates from Hyderabad confirm that 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 50,070 and the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,900. While, in Jaipur, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,500.

The gold futures rates improved to Rs 49,200.00 by 0.71 percent as per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data. While silver futures shot up to Rs 66,935.00, with a rise of 1.60 percent.