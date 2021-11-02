Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 47,740; silver at Rs 64,400 per kg; check rates in your city

Gold futures prices fell by 0.15 percent to Rs 47,829.00 and silver futures fell to Rs 65,650.00, falling by 0.22 percent, according to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data

The price of gold remains at Rs 47,740 today, 2 November, same as yesterday’s trading price, signifying neither a rise or decline in its rate. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 64,400 per kg, witnessing a decrease of Rs 200 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 64,600 per kg.

Gold prices varies across the country due to its making charges, state taxes and excise duty.

Here are details of the gold rate in top cities of the country:

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold, is being purchased for Rs 46,850 for 10 grams, while in Mumbai today, the same quantity is priced at Rs 46,740. In Chennai, the yellow metal is priced at Rs 45,010 and in Kolkata, it is being purchased at Rs 47,150.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the New Delhi is Rs 51,100 while in Mumbai, it can be purchased at Rs 47,740, according to the Good Returns website. Talking about Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,110, and in Kolkata, it is trading at Rs 49,850.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh and Bangalore, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,400 and Rs 48,770, respectively. Moreover, the rate of 22-carat gold in these two cities are Rs 45,500 and Rs 44,700, respectively.

Moreover, in Hyderabad, recent data reveals that 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 44,700 and 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,770, the same price as yesterday. Data from Ahmedabad shows that 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,000 and 22-carat gold sold at Rs 45,900.

For future efforts and endeavours, stockholders, customers as well as investors are showing and believing in the purchase of gold as an important investment. The yellow metal has been a perfect hedge against inflation, for a long time when compared to other metals.