Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 48,680; silver touches Rs 62,200 per kilo

Gold futures prices fell by 0.06 percent after declining to Rs 48,565 and silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.52 percent, declining to Rs 61,816, according to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country reached at Rs 48,680 today, 20 December, after witnessing a fall of Rs 10 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price which was Rs 48,690. Whereas, silver is being traded at Rs 62,200 for one kilo, observing no change from yesterday’s selling price.

Gold price varies daily due to factors including making charges, excise duty and state taxes across the country. Here is a list of top cities and their gold rates on 20 December:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased in the National Capital (New Delhi) and the Financial Capital (Mumbai) at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,680. Meanwhile, for the same quantity in Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in-demand yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,940 and Rs 47,850 for 10 grams of 22-carat purity.

As for 24-carat gold prices, 10 grams of the precious metal in New Delhi and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 52,200, and Rs 48,680, respectively. Similarly, in Kolkata, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,550, and in Chennai, the much in demand metal is being sold at Rs 50,120.

Looking at other cities like Coimbatore and Lucknow, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,120 and Rs 49,500, respectively. Meanwhile, the selling price of 22-carat gold for the same amount is Rs 45,940 and Rs 46,600 in these cities today.

In Bangalore, 24-carat of the yellow metal is currently being traded at Rs 49,850 and for the same amount, 22-carat of gold is being sold at Rs 45,700. Similarly, in Hyderabad, 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,700 and 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,850.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 49,850 today while the acquiring rate of 22-carat of the yellow metal is Rs 45,700 for the same quantity, according to the recent data.

