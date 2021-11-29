Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 48,320; silver touches Rs 62,000 per kg

According to updated Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.36 percent to Rs 48,134 while silver futures witnessed a rise of 1.05 percent, which stood at Rs 63,624

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 48,320, today, 29 November, with a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday's selling price which was Rs 48,310. Meanwhile, one kg silver is being traded at Rs 62,000, witnessing a fall of Rs 200 from yesterday’s vending price that was Rs 62,200.

The rate of gold varies due to its making charges, state taxes and excise duties that take place throughout the country every day.

Below is the revised gold price today in major Indian cities:

In Mumbai and New Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold reached Rs 47,320 and Rs 47,210, respectively. Whereas, for the same quantity in Kolkata, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,990 and in Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,230 for 10 grams.

Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai at Rs 48,320 and in New Delhi, it is being purchased at Rs 51,500, as per the Good Returns website. For the same quantity in Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in-demand yellow metal is currently being procured at Rs 49,340 and Rs 49,690.

Taking a look into other cities, like Patna and Nagpur, the marketing price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,130 and Rs 47,320. Furthermore, for the same amount, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,390 and Rs 48,320, today.

However, revised updates from Bengaluru and Hyderabad reveal that the retailing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in both these cities is Rs 49,140. Meanwhile, the price stands at Rs 45,040 for 22-carat gold in both these popular cities.

In Nashik and Mysore, ten grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,130 and Rs 45,040. Additionally, the trading price of 24-carat gold for the same quantity is Rs 49,390 and Rs 49,140 today. Also, in Jaipur, the precious yellow metal of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 46,990 and for the same amount, 24-carat gold is being priced at Rs 49,240.

