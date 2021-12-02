Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 48,120; silver touches Rs 60,700 per kg

Gold futures fell by 0.19 percent to Rs 47,780 and silver futures declined by 0.05 percent to Rs 61.247, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 2 December stands at 48,120 witnessing no change in its price from yesterday’s trading value. Whereas, one kilo of silver observed a decline in its rate, falling Rs 1,000 from yesterday’s value of Rs 61, 700. Currently, it has settled at Rs 60,700 for the same quantity.

If we look at the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, it is being purchased at Rs 46,750, today. Meanwhile, in Kolkata and Mumbai, 22-carat gold for the same quantity is being sold at Rs 46,950 and Rs 47,120. However, in Chennai the price of the precious metal reached Rs 44,880.

In terms of the value of 24-carat gold in major cities across the country, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 51,000 and in the financial capital – Mumbai, the price is Rs 48,120, as per the Good Returns website. In Kolkata, the much in demand metal is priced at Rs 49,650 and in Chennai, 24-carat gold for the same quantity is currently being sold at Rs 48, 960.

Other cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 44,600 in both cities, respectively. Also, the selling price of 24-carat gold for the same amount in both the cities is Rs 48,650.

Coming to Kerala, the trading price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is Rs 44,600 while for the same amount, 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 48,650. Meanwhile in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, revised updates reveal that 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,990 and Rs 45,980 for 10 grams. Moreover, for the same amount, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,240 and Rs 49,400, today.

According to recent data from Lucknow, 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,490 for 10 grams, while for the same quantity, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,590. Whereas in Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,490 and 22-carat gold for the same quantity, is being sold at Rs 45,590.

